Club América exercised purchase option for Álvaro Fidalgo

After the great performance of Alvaro Fidalgo with the America club This Closing 2021, the board was convinced and exercised the purchase option that they had established with the Castellon on your first deal.

According to the TUDN reporter, Juan Carlos Diaz Murrieta, the operation of the signing of the midfielder is more than closed. The source points out that the Azulcrema directive only paid 1 million euros.

This operation has been the most significant in the history of the Spanish team, who did not have a great season after losing the category. For its part, Real Madrid will receive a small percentage for training rights.

Álvaro Fidalgo is already America! The Eagles exercised the purchase option for Fidalgo. The operation was for one million euros. https://t.co/hYfvMO4NEG – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) June 1, 2021

Fidalgo was an indisputable starter for Santiago Solari in his first tournament, playing 12 matches in the regular tournament and the final phase; However, he did not manage to make his debut as a scorer, yes, he distributed five assists in all the tournaments in which he participated.