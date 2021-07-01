Club América: Emanuel Aguilera would renew contract with Águilas for Clausura 2022

The Eagles of Club América continue to ‘clean’ players for the 2021 Apertura, although at the moment most are players trained in Mexico, so their problem of overcrowding of foreigners is still present for next season, as they have 12 foreign players on his payroll, one of them, the Argentine Emanuel Aguilera, to whom the fans demand their withdrawal from the cream club.

The America urgently needs to free at least one more non-Mexican-born player position in order to integrate a foreign reinforcement, but the departure from Aguilera It is not as simple as it seems, because the central has a contract until December 2021 and could be extended untilThe summer of 2022.

According to the report by Fox Sports journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, Aguilera could automatically renew his contract at the end of Apertura 2021, since in his contract there is a clause for the number of minutes that would ensure the extension.

“Argentine Emanuel Aguilera has 6 months remaining on his contract with @ClubAmerica. If the defender meets a number of minutes in the tournament that is about to start, he will have an automatic renewal of 6 more months with those of Coapa. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX “

Despite the criticism from the creamy fans, in the last Clausura 2021, Emanuel Aguilera became one of the references in the defensive back of Solari’s team, this largely due to the absence of Bruno Valdez, who was largely out of the season and returned with a low level of play.

In total, Aguilera played 14 of 17 games, all of them as a starter and 13 completely, being out of the call on 2 occasions and being out due to injury in one of them.

Aguilera scored 3 goals in the tournament, adding 1,151 minutes, 75.2% of the total minutes.

For the next tournament, America has Sebastián Córdova, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera and Jordan Silva as defenders, so it is possible that Aguilera will fight for the title and aspire to activate the minutes played clause.

