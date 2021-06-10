Club América: Emanuel Aguilera would be out of the Eagles for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América begin to move their pieces for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and the continuity of various elements is analyzed, such as the defender Emanuel Aguilera, who would not continue in the team.

According to information from the TUDN journalist, Rubén Sainz, Emanuel Aguilera He is practically out of the azulcrema box, as the team’s board of directors would already be looking for a place for him in another team in the MX League.

“Emanuel Aguilera has one foot outside of America. They are already looking for an accommodation “

In Clausura 2021, the 31-year-old Argentine defender played a total of 14 games, 13 of them as a starter, and even managed to score three goals.

However, his performances would not have convinced Santiago Solari, so Aguilera would be leaving El Nido after seven seasons at the club, after arriving as a reinforcement to América in the Clausura 2018, from the Xolos de Tijuana.

