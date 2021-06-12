Club América: Edson Álvarez shoots Miguel Herrera for ‘dark’ episode in El Nido

Almost three years after being the hero of the last Club América championship in Liga MX, the now player of the Ajax From Amsterdam, Edson Álvarez, recalled a dark episode that lived in the Nest under the tutelage of the coach Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera, now coach of the Tigres de la UANL.

El Machín bitterly recalled how Miguel Herrera had him practically erased from the azulcrema team, because he did not have a shred of confidence, so he almost missed the brightest moment of his career in that Opening League 2018.

Álvarez was in a fun interview with the youtuber El Escorpión Dorado, where he showed a ‘punishment’ from Piojo Herrera prior to the Final Phase of that tournament, also remembering the great team that America had in those years.

“I was not playing, the Louse had me erased, he had me punished, I don’t know what I did to him but he had me erased before the Liguilla, I had not been playing, apart from the generation that we were champions, we had a great team, Mateus, Lainez, Marchesín , Oribe, Henry, me, the truth is a very ch … “, said Edson.

The national team and possible TRI member who plays in Tokyo 2021, recalled that it was an injury to the Colombian Mateuhs Uribe that opened the door to starting the 2018 Apertura Final, managing to be the figure of the team with two goals against Jesus Corona in the Vuelta Final against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium.

“He had me erased, it was the kid, the car that was beaten, he chose to put Guido and Mateus, it was: ‘Edson, hold us there’, and the truth is that bad luck, Mateus gets hurt for the final, the one out I played, and Mateus got hurt, and ‘Edson, you’re going back to the final,’ Machín recalled.

Despite not being a regular for Miguel Herrera, Álvarez recalled that he performed very well in that series, finishing as the team’s hero with goals that sealed the thirteenth title in the history of the Eagles.

“A player performs when he is confident, if I did not come playing to get me to the Final, Final … as Herrera preferred other players at that time and there goes Edson, I scored two goals, we won 2-0” , he sentenced.

