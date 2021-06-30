Club América: Eagles game schedule for Apertura 2021

Liga MX is already preparing the start of the Apertura 2021 and although the official Calendar has not yet come to light, sources have leaked the playing role of the Club América Eagles and they already know their way forward to lift the 14th this tournament.

According to the calendar leaked by Bolavip, America will have a soft start to the tournament and a rather complicated closing, since the first days it will face rivals from the lower percentage zone, while it will close against Cruz Azul, Tigres and Rayados.

The National Classic will be played on matchday 10 and is scheduled to take place at the Azteca Stadium on September 26.

Full schedule of the Águilas del América in the Apertura 2021 Matchday 1 Querétaro vs America Matchday 2 America vs Necaxa Matchday 3 America vs Puebla Matchday 4 Atlas vs America Matchday 5 FC Juárez vs America Matchday 6 America vs Tijuana Matchday 7 León vs America Matchday 8 America vs Mazatlán Matchday 9 Toluca vs America

Matchday 10 America vs Chivas

Matchday 11 Pachuca vs America

Match 12 America vs Pumas

Matchday 13 Atlético de San Luis vs America Matchday 14 America vs Santos Matchday 15 America vs Tigres

Matchday 16 Cruz Azul vs America

Matchday 17 America vs Monterrey

