Club América: Eagles fans mock Chivas and Ricardo Peláez

The defeat of the hated rival will always be a reason to celebrate, at least that is how the Club América fans let it be seen, who cheered the victory of the Tuzos del Pachuca about the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara this Sunday at the game of Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, once again leaving the rojiblanco team out of the Fiesta Grande.

After consummating the humiliating 4-2 defeat of the Tuzos over Guadalajara, the azulcrema fans took the opportunity to overwhelm the classic rival with everything, pointing out the resounding failure that was not being able to be again in a Liguilla, especially now that this Possibility has been opened with the reclassification round.

It should be remembered that for this Clausura 2021, Chivas entered Repechage in ninth position, a fact that was widely criticized by fans of the Flock itself, because in the previous format they would not have reached the Liguilla either.

The fans of América did not miss the opportunity to mock Chivas sports director Ricardo Peláez, who was a manager a few years ago with the Coapa team, managing to lift several titles, including two Liga MX championships.

About Peláez, many reminded him of his failed speach when he was presented in Chivas, as the manager assured that from his arrival in the Flock, the Rojiblanco team would only talk about titles and championships, forgetting relegation issues and eliminations.

HAHAHAHA that’s how the Chivistas stayed who thought they were going to play against their father America and they could not today against Pachuca

Eliminated by mediocre. – El Zar Águila (@ElzaraguilaMx) May 10, 2021

Hey Ricardo Peláez, in chivas they were going to talk about championships, right?

Hahahahahahaha. – Always Eagles (@ Siempreguilas1) May 10, 2021