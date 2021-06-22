in Football

Club América: Eagles fans explode due to departure of Alan Medina

The Club América Eagles announced the discharge of Alan Medina After 6 months in the team and he will become a new reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa for the 2021 season, so the fans exploded after the ‘bad’ business of the Eagles.

Alan Medina, a reinforcement that took several weeks to materialize, was one of the most expected players, because for him to arrive, America included Haret Ortega in the negotiation, a situation that did not favor the club at all.

Also read: Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza thanked the board for its support after its renewal

The player arrived as a great promise and only played 87 minutes in Liga MX, spread over 5 games in the regular role, so he left “without pain or glory.”

Despite the fact that the fans did not ask for his continuity, she ended up annoyed by how he left, because they expected him to give more in the Eagles.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content

Tennis player Eden Silva defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

Ant-Man 3 writer teases Rick and Morty inspirations