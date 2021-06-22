Club América: Eagles fans explode due to departure of Alan Medina

The Club América Eagles announced the discharge of Alan Medina After 6 months in the team and he will become a new reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa for the 2021 season, so the fans exploded after the ‘bad’ business of the Eagles.

Alan Medina, a reinforcement that took several weeks to materialize, was one of the most expected players, because for him to arrive, America included Haret Ortega in the negotiation, a situation that did not favor the club at all.

The player arrived as a great promise and only played 87 minutes in Liga MX, spread over 5 games in the regular role, so he left “without pain or glory.”

Despite the fact that the fans did not ask for his continuity, she ended up annoyed by how he left, because they expected him to give more in the Eagles.

La Joya del Toluca left us in 6 months, what a hell of a thing. The work of Santiago Baños speaks for itself. I still gift Haret Ortega. – El Zar Águila (@ElzaraguilaMx) June 22, 2021

It took me 2 months to bring him, he gave Haret Ortega in exchange that we would need him today, not 7 months in the club and he will be on loan, @eazcarraga if you do not realize that they are stealing your money because there is no way – Roberto Carmona (@ Roberto29386791) June 22, 2021

The incompetent Santiago Baños defended this signing more than Alan to the colors of the club, the net. – Mau Malone. (@ArtuuroSG) June 22, 2021

So much labyrinth to bring this player and 6 months without pain or glory goes away and this story will continue because there are still many more ….. – Eloy (@mtzgrarcia) June 22, 2021

