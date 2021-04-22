Club América: Eagles fans denounce Portland Timbers; They don’t want to sell you tickets

The Eagles of Club América, who made it to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, will face the Portland Timbers of the MLS and the second leg will be able to count on fans in the city of Oregon.

Given this, the Club América fans, who have not been able to be in the Eagles home matches, denounced on social networks the unwillingness of the MLS Club to sell tickets to the American fans.

Also read: Chivas: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would reach the Flock if he leaves Tigres UANL

In social networks, the fans joined to launch a statement in which they expose the case and ask for help from the Organization.

“It has come to our attention that the Portland Timbers organization has denied and denounced previous agreements with Club América fans. We had the agreement to buy tickets for the Concacaf game on April 28, in accordance with the protocols of COVID and the organization He decided to break his word and deny us any response. ” Says the statement.

Portland Timbers is the next rival of Club América, a team that they will visit next Wednesday, April 28 and the return to the Azteca Stadium will be on May 5.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: