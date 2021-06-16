Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement of the Eagles

Stove football is on fire around the MX League in the middle of the summer transfer period and in the last hours the rumor has spread of an alleged interest of the Eagles of Club América to have the former international with the S as reinforcementchoice of Spain, Diego Costa, who has been a free agent since January of this year, so there would be no cost for his hiring.

The rumor was unleashed because, during the transmission of the match of Spain vs Sweden, the TyC Sports rapporteurs mentioned Diego Costa’s name, relating it to an alleged interest of the Club America of Mexico for signing it this summer.

Costa was left without a team since January 2021, when he separated from Atlético de Madrid, a club with which he played for the last three years in the Spanish League in one of his multiple stages with the mattress team.

@wiloolea, I’m watching the game in Spain with some Argentine narrators, and the comment came out that the “Mexican team that Solari directs” is looking for Diego Costa … He would arrive free, he has not had a team for 6 months, will it be ??? pic.twitter.com/vjzWklWti3 – Pepe Toño Salas (@pepe_michaels) June 14, 2021

The Spanish-Brazilian is valued at 6 million euros and in 2020 he received a salary of 8 million euros, so his signing seems somewhat complicated.

In addition to this rumor, this Tuesday it transpired that the Spaniard is very close to signing with the Turkish club Besiktas, a team that would have tied him with a salary of 2.5 million euros, in addition to a signing fee of 1.5 millions of euros.

Uzun süredir devam eden görüşmeler sonuç verdi, kıran kırana pazarlıklarda artık anlaşma noktasına gelindi. Beşiktaş, Brezilya asıllı İspanyol yıldızla senelik 2.5 milyon euro garanti ücret ve 1.5 milyon euro imza parası karşılığında el sıkıştı. (@ OfficialOrhan69) pic.twitter.com/pzvHm1E25u – Fanatik # BizimÇocuklar (@fanatikcomtr) June 15, 2021

Who is Diego Costa?

Born in Brazil 32 years ago, Costa began his career with Barcelona EC in that country, moving to Portugal in 2006 to play for Braga.

After a year on loan with Penafiel, the footballer was transferred to Atlético de Madrid in 2007, beginning a stage of transfers with different teams from La Liga in Spain such as Celta de Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, until being sold to Chelsea from England in 2014 and arriving four years later for the Madrid team.

Costa was selected from Brazil on 2 occasions during 2013, but FIFA regulations allowed him to play for the Spanish National Team a year later, managing to attend the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. With the red team he has 24 appearances and 10 goals.

