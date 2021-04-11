Club América defeats Tigres at home and ensures their pass to the direct League (Summary, goals)

The Eagles of Club América defeated the UANL Tigres squad three goals to one on the field of the Volcán Stadium, in the match of the Matchday 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

The scorers for America were Roger Martínez who was uncovered with a two goals and Pedro Aquino who with a shoe closed the result. On the part of the Tigres it was defender Diego Reyes.

The game started very favorable for América, since Roger Martínez’s first goal fell at minute 6 of the first half after a great play by the Colombian striker, who entered the area with a great leadership in the race and later defined and left without options to Nahuel Guzman.

Already in the second half Pedro Aquino scored the two goals to zero with a tremendous shoe after a rebound from a corner kick that from long distance, the Peruvian put land in the middle on the scoreboard.

Later, the Tigres responded minutes later with a great shot from Diego Reyes on a corner kick, which left the impression that the game was going to be closer, however, at minute 63. In the end Tigres suffered the expulsions of Rafa Carioca and Carlos Salcedo.

Already with two men less, Tigres lost defensive order and with a great pass from Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez closed his double and great game by defining a crusader before the departure of Nahuel Guzmán.

