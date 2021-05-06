Club América defeats Portland Timbers and advances to the semifinals of the Concachampions

The Club América Eagles beat Portland Timbers by three goals to one on the Azteca Stadium field in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, and thus qualified for the semifinals of the highest competition in the area.

The scorers for Club América were Federico Viñas who scored a double in the match while Leonardo Suárez put the third. For Portland Timbers Diego Valeri approached the MLS team from the penalty spot.

Also read: Club América throws a hint at Oribe Peralta by goal by Federico Viñas

The first half started with Portland trying to put pressure on America from the start, it failed to generate great chances and from there, the Eagles went ahead and at minute 21 they took advantage with a goal from Federico Viñas headed with a great center from Mauro. Lainez.

In the second half, America was put two to zero again by Federico Viñas from the penalty spot at minute 59, a controversial maximum penalty and that for many should not have been penalized.

However, the Portland Timbers pressed and at minute 64, Diego Valeri approached the MLS squad also with a very controversial penalty where it probably should not have been scored.

Already at minute 70 Leo Suárez would close the victory of America against the Portland Timbers and would achieve his pass to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League almost without going through great difficulties.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content