Club América defeats Atlas and adds its second victory in the preseason (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Águilas del América achieved their second victory in a row in the preseason, beating the Rojinegros del Atlas by a score of 1-0, in a preparation game heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The azulcrema goalkeeper excelled saving three clear goal plays to maintain zero for the second consecutive game, now against some Foxes who did a good game for the azulcremas, but who lacked aim to achieve, at least, the equalized.

The best of a sleepy first half came in the final stretch, in which the Foxes took the ball and were close to opening the scoring with two dangerous plays, one starring Jairo torres, who sent a long-distance shot that forced Jiménez to shine at 41 ‘and two minutes later, Jonathan Herrera put together a game to open space and send a service that the rear scrambled to serve.

But the answer came very soon because in the first seconds of the complement, America drilled the athletic goal after a break from Leo Lopez, who commanded a private service that Roger Martinez poorly controlled, but luckily he got an assistance to Fernando Madrigal, who sent a shot that sneaked into the net, to carve out his first target as an Americanist.

Atlas squeezed and almost equaled the cards with a heads-up from Herrera that he couldn’t define before Jiménez left at 58 ‘; 12 from the end, the goalkeeper saved his door twice before a heads up from Julian Quinones, which even in the counterattack could not rock the net, while two minutes later, the goalkeeper covered a strong shot from Torres with a slap.

The Chilean battering ram Nicolas Castillo, who had not played since January 2020 due to a thrombosis, reappeared on the field, playing the last 20 minutes of the match. America will travel to San Antonio, Texas to face Tigres de Miguel Herrera next Saturday.