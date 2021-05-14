Club América dedicates a great goal against Pachuca to victims of Line 12 of the metro

The Águilas del América visited the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, where the azulcrema team had a nice gesture with a couple of fans who lost their lives in the accident on Line 12 of the metro in CDMX.

Leonardo Suárez marked what would momentarily be the Aguilas draw against the Tuzos at minute 45 and the azulcrema team sent a special message to Brandon Giovanny Hernández Tapia and Jesús Baños García, loyal fans of the club who were in the unfortunate accident.

“Dedicated goal to heaven, this goal is in memory of Brandon Giovanny Hernández Tapia and Jesús Baños García who died in the tragedy of line 12. Always Águilas”

Goal with dedication to heaven, this goal is in memory of á ú ñ í Who died in the tragedy of line 12.

– Club America (@ClubAmerica) May 14, 2021

In this way, the Eagles join teams such as the Cruz Azul Machine and the Red Devils of Toluca, who also dedicated messages to fans who lost their lives in this accident.

Unfortunately for America, they could not also dedicate a victory to their fans, as they fell 3-1 to the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

