Club América de Santiago Solari with ‘busy’ calendar after the FIFA Date

The Eagles of the Club América de Santiago Solari They have already turned the page after losing 0-2 against the Rayados de Monterrey in a friendly match in the middle of the FIFA date of March so as not to lose competitive rhythm, and they are already thinking about the tight and busy schedule that they will have around activities both in Liga MX and in its debut in the Concachampions.

After the stoppage of the FIFA Date, América de Solari will have to face four games in a period of 11 days, since activity in the MX League is resumed and they will debut in the Concachampions against Olimpia de Tegucigalpa in between for the eighth of final, so the Eagles will have to manage the play every 3 days.

Also read: Mexican National Team Sub 23: Mexico ‘crushes’ Canada, boasting overwhelming superiority

For the return to activity, América will be measured against the Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in order to be able to put its direct pass to the Liguilla on track with a new victory.

After this match, the azulcremas will have to play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions against Olimpia on 4 days later, on April 7, in a match where Solari will almost certainly be forced to rotate to refresh the team, get a good result to put the tie in your favor.

The beginning of April will be strong for our Eagles. This is the calendar that awaits us next month. A lot of football! https://t.co/H42bvUZeq9 – Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) March 28, 2021

Three days later, América will visit the Tigres on Saturday, April 10, where with only one draw and depending on other results, Coapa’s men could seal, with three days left, their pass to the great Mexican soccer festival , to close the second leg against Olimpia four days later.

For now, America is second in the table of positions in the Clausura 2021 with 28 points, just two below against Cruz Azul who has 30 and has 10 consecutive victories.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content