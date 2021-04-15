Club América: David Faitelson throws a dart against Guillermo Ochoa

After the complaints of Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper and captain of the Eagles of Club América after the duel against Olympia and prior to Classic Young vs Cruz Azul, David faitelson He left a message to the Mexican goalkeeper on the networks.

Through his Twitter account, the ESPN analyst launched a comment against “Paco Memo” for his messages, assuring that his attitude made him miss a true captain like Alfredo Tena.

“Every time I heard the current captain of América ++ Guillermo Ochoa ++ I miss Alfredo Tena more …”

Every time he heard the current captain of América ++ Guillermo Ochoa ++ I miss Alfredo Tena more … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 15, 2021

Ochoa demanded that Concacaf “apologize” for the arbitration that the match against Olimpia of Honduras had in the Concacaf Champions League, which “caused” the match to become quite harsh.

In addition, he assured that they were at a disadvantage for the Young Classic against the Cruz Azul Machine, since they have one less day off and several of their players are “touched.

