Club América: David Faitelson mocks the Eagles for ‘wrinkling’ against Olimpia

David Faitelson put the ranch on fire on social networks at the end of the match between Club América and Olimpia de Honduras on the Azteca Stadium field this Wednesday night, where the Eagles were defeated by the Central Americans but managed to go to the next round of the Concachampions by the criterion of goal of visitor.

The controversial ESPN journalist pecked the Aguilas fans on the crest by launching a poignant comment after multiple complaints from players, coaching staff and Azulcremas fans after the rough game developed by the Honduran team, leaving a balance of 3 players touched and the Chucho López fracture.

Also read: Club América vs Olimpia: Yustin Arboleda sends message to Chucho López after fracturing him

Why do I have the idea that América’s “little legs” trembled when they felt the Honduran harshness and the ineptitude of the refereeing ?, published Faitelson at the end of the match between América and Olimpia.

Why do I have the idea that America’s “little legs” trembled when they felt the harshness of Honduras and the ineptitude of the arbitration? – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 15, 2021

After receiving thousands of negative comments against him, where they discredited what was said in the previous message, Faitelson returned to attack the azulcremas fans, ensuring that the Americanists also must have ‘put their leg’ in the game to make themselves felt before the rival, but instead they ended up ‘wrinkling’ before the Central Americans.

America and its “goldfinches” cry … If the Hondurans put their leg in, then they had to put their leg in, period … As they say in the neighborhood, the America tonight “wrinkled” …

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa busts Concacaf for arbitration in the match vs Olimpia

You have to be a very idiot to post this. A fractured, they do not lose anything by being eliminated, even being eliminated they arrive as heroes for winning in the Aztec etc and etc. Sometimes I feel that your mother bitch you fell as a child – Jesus EspRam (@ JesusEspRam1) April 15, 2021

That’s why no one takes this man seriously, since when are malicious and dirty attitudes known as “toughness”? The impartiality in its “analysis” is disastrous. You may not be an Americanist, but it is simple common sense, you have to take care of the integrity of all – Ꭾ í Ꭷ ᏉᎥ (@ CHI_naski57) April 15, 2021

And who does not please first is the physical integrity of the player, we forget that they are people who have families, these Hondurans came to kill, I wish America had not advanced and no team in the MX league reaches the final if the game is sold the same for Concacaf – Ángel Galán (@ ngelGaln5) April 15, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content:

>