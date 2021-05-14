Club América: David Faitelson explodes against the terrible game of Santiago Solari

The Eagles of America Santiago Solari they fell surprisingly before the Tuzos del Pachuca de Paulo pezzolano, thus jeopardizing his pass to the semifinals of the Closing 2021 of the MX LeagueDespite the fact that those from Coapa finished in second place in the General Table, the Tuzos were able to inhibit the Azulcremas from the start of the game.

Faced with this situation, the ESPN journalist, David Faitelson, pointed out the lukewarmness of Santiago Solari to face a final phase, ensuring that America came in discouraged from the start of the quarterfinal match.

“Santiago Solari should be warned that the league in Mexico is played at a pace and forcefulness that is very different from that of the regular tournament. America went cold and discouraged to the battle for the title …”

“America complains that there was no light in his dressing room at the end of the match. The reality is that America had been” without light “long before, in the middle of the game, on the Hidalgo pitch …”

The Tuzos del Pachuca defeated the Eagles of Club América three goals to one in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, having almost sentenced the tie to a joint one Americanists who will not be able to count on Pedro Aquino.

