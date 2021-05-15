Club América: David Faitelson believes in the historic comeback at the Azteca Stadium

The Eagles of America have a tough task if they want to go to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021, the first leg of those led by Santiago Solari was not what they expected, because the Pachuca Club left the Hidalgo Stadium with an important advantage facing the second leg at the Azteca Stadium.

Given this, ESPN journalist David Faitelson is clear that there is a possibility and a scenario for those of Santiago Solari to turn around those led by Paulo Pezzolano, it is the second leg at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Also read: María Guardiola, she is the beautiful daughter of Pep, Manchester City manager

“América is against the wall, but if I were given the choice of a team and a stage that could generate a return to heroic conditions, I would choose América at the Azteca Stadium …”

América is against the wall, but if they gave me the choice of a team and a stage that could generate a return of heroic conditions, I would choose América at the Azteca Stadium … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 15, 2021

In case of receiving a goal from Pachuca, the Eagles would have to score three goals and leave the score at 3-1, equaling 4 goals on aggregate and in the away goal criterion, but accessing the next phase due to their best position. In the table.

If Pachuca manages to score two goals for the Azteca, America would have to win by a margin of three scores.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content