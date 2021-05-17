Club América: David Faitelson and José Ramón Fernández tune Solari and his Eagles

After being eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Tuzos del Pachuca, Santiago Solari and his Club América Eagles were singled out by journalists from ESPN, José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson, two of his main critics within the Mexican media.

The first of them to point out the great failure of the Águilas del América was David Faitelson, who first recognized the impetus and claw of the creams in the Vuelta match at the Azteca Stadium, applauding the delivery and the good game they had signed, but reminding them that with everything and that, they were eliminated.

America’s great game and effort, but Santiago Solari and his players know “the rules of the game” in this club: if you are not a champion, you fail … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 17, 2021

Great game! Great game. Good for America and better for Pachuca …. America “m% & laughed standing up”, but “M & // laughed, period. If you want, we can keep a minute of silence or applause, but this continues … And without them.

On the other hand, José Ramón was more punctual and assured that it had been a great failure for Club América, because with the investment and payroll that the Eagles have, being left out of the grand final will always be ‘unforgivable’.

With the payroll they have, America is a failure this season. Being out of the final for so much investment is unforgivable.

América won the Vuelta 2-4 match, achieving a 5-5 overall tie, but the visitor goal criterion gave the pass to the Tuzos del Pachuca, who will face La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the Semifinals.

