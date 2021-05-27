Club América: Daniel Brailovsky considers reinforcement Salvador Reyes a good prospect

The sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky of the Fox Sports MX chain, considers the footballer a good prospect Salvador Reyes Chávez, which comes as a reinforcement to Club América for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

He is a good prospect “, were the words of Daniel Brailovsky for Salvador Reyes de las Águilas, when the presenter André Marín of the ‘Fox Sports Radio’ program asked him about the arrival of this reinforcement to Coapa.

The former America said he was satisfied with this new contract, since this footballer who can play as a winger or a full back is only 23 years old and has shown interesting things in his time at Puebla.

Salvador Reyes had a great season with Nicolás Larcamón’s team, filling the eyes of the América board of directors and coach Santiago Solari, becoming the club’s first reinforcement for next season.

