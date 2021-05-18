Club América: Daniel Brailovsky attacks against Fidalgo for his performance against Pachuca

The sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky of the Fox Sports MX chain, attacked the footballer Alvaro Fidalgo Club América, for his performance in the series against the Pachuca in the quarterfinals of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

In these two games the Spanish boy (Fidalgo) has not given up. At least for my taste it has not weighed, something that is always expected of a foreign player, who gives you something more in these types of games and you have to be clear in these two league games is not what it should be “, was Brailovsky’s comment.

The former Águilas del América footballer spoke to ‘La Último Palabra’ after finishing the quarterfinals, where he made it clear that in the absence of Sebastián Córdova the Spanish footballer failed to fulfill the role that was expected.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Daniel Brailovsky was clear in his message to Álvaro Fidalgo and Club América, ensuring that a foreign player in this institution must make a difference in this type of match in the Liga MX league.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content