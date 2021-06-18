Club América: Cuauhtémoc Blanco responds to Salvador Reyes after declaring himself his fan

Salvador Reyes, The third reinforcement announced by the Club América Eagles, turned out to be an Americanist of strain, since the former player from La Franja del Puebla confessed to being a fan of Azulcremas since his childhood, in addition to having the figure of El Nido as an idol, Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

In his presentation with América, during an interview published on the team’s YouTube channel, Reyes declared that Cuauh is one of his greatest idols, something that he has reiterated on several occasions during his career.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

“I have Cuauhtémoc Blanco as American idols. I have said so in many interviews. My family was Americanist since I was born, I followed the club a lot and every time there were champions left, my family and I celebrated it,” Reyes said.

As a result of these statements, the now Governor of Morelos responded to the new América player through a publication in the Récord newspaper, ensuring that he is flattered that he is remembered by new generations, recognizing him as part of the team’s history.

The new reinforcement of América also referred to its technical director, Santiago Solari, recognizing the great career he had as a player and now as a coach, commenting that it is a joy to be able to be in the club under his tutelage, so he hopes to take advantage of everything your knowledge.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content