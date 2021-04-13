Club América: Cruz Azul will have an advantage in Saturday’s game, says Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari, technical director of the Águilas del Club América, spoke of the tight schedule that the Coapa team has this week, as it faces Olimpia and three days later, the leader of Guardianes 2021, Cruz Azul, must be measured.

In a press conference prior to the match against Olimpia, Solari commented that Cruz Azul will arrive with an advantage, as he will have one more day of rest.

“The ideal is that the teams arrive in the same conditions in their confrontations, we cannot blame anyone because there are times when they play like this. It is true that playing every three days is not easy.” Solari commented.

Likewise, he assured that they are focused on the match against Olimpia and then think about the next rival.

“We have to focus on Olympia first and then think about the weekend. To think about the Concacaf Champions League later we have to qualify tomorrow ”. The technician assured.

Regarding Nico Benedetti, Solari declared that he must be more concentrated to catch up with all his teammates.

“Benedetti from now on has to concentrate on that competitive pace and that mental pace of the competition to catch up with his teammates. Said the coach of America.

