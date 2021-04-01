Club América: Cristo González, the former Real Madrid that Solari wants to reinforce

Two months after the summer transfer market opens, stove football in Mexican Soccer has already started to heat up, because now it is the Eagles of Club América who would be watching the Spanish striker Christ Gonzalez, a player who knows the coach very well Santiago Solari, well he had it in the Real Madrid Castilla.

According to information revealed by the communicator, Mimo ‘El Águila’, Solari has seen two players to reinforce the team in the summer, one of them the forward owned by Udinese from Italian Calcio.

Currently, Cristo plays as a forward for CD Mirandés and is known by Solari because he played for 2 years with Real Madrid Castilla, a team where he finished training after practicing almost all of his process in the lower ranks of Tenerife.

In the current season he has 9 games played and 3 annotations, playing 79% of the minutes in LaLiga Smart Bank.

How much does it cost or how much is Cristo González worth?

The Spaniard is valued at 2 million euros and has a contract until 2024 with Udinese Calcio of Serie A in Italy, owners of his letter.

This is how Cristo González Pérez plays

Cristo plays as a center forward, or a left winger, or a false nine.

