Club América: Craig Harrington is the new coach of the Águilas Femenil

Craig Harrington, English coach, is chosen to take the reins of Club América of the MX Women’s League for the 2021 Apertura, after the departure of Leonardo Cuéllar, who left the team after the failure of the Guardians 2021.

Harrington, English Coach, has experience managing US women’s soccer teams as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands National Team.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Costa Rica took the Tri to the limit, assured Ronald González

“The Englishman joins as the eagles’ new coach for the 2021 Apertura tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil.

Club América reports that it has reached an agreement with Craig Neil Harrington to lead the women’s squad and face a new challenge in the Liga MX Femenil. The English coach has a solid track record in different women’s and men’s soccer teams in the United States, as well as extensive experience in training young players in women’s categories.

Previously, Harrington served as technical director for the UTAH Royals of the United States National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and as technical assistant for the Chicago Red Stars team.

Between 2013 and 2016 he was coach of the men’s and women’s National Teams of the Turks and Calcos Islands, and between 2010 and 2013 he collaborated as head coach of the basic forces of the LA Galaxy of the United States Major League Soccer (MLS).

The main objective of Club América Femenil is to be at the top of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil and fight for the championships. ”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content