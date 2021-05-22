Club América: Craig Harrington, English coach, would be the new coach of the women’s team

Craig Harrington, English coach, would be the one chosen by the Club América squad to occupy the bench for the 2021-2022 season of the MX Women’s League, after a tournament with many ups and downs for the Americanist squad, which has also already presented changes in the squad with the exits of some players.

According to information revealed by Carlos Rodrígo Hernández of Fox Sports, Craig Harrington is leading the way to become Club América Femenil’s new strategist for Apertura 2021, although there would also be other options to explore.

As detailed in the information, the negotiations are already well advanced and it is very likely that everything will close in the coming days, but they are also seeing other possibilities in the United States and Canada.

“The @AmericaFemenil technician is coming. Negotiations with the British Craig Harrington are well advanced, the idea is to bring a new methodology. Other options are strategists of the league of Canada or the USA. ”, Revealed in networks.

It should be noted that the America women’s team is in the middle of building a new sports project, since several players have left the team, such as Jennifer Muñoz who announced her retirement from the courts.

