Club América could lose two of its jewels for the Apertura 2021

Club América has a pending resolution before starting the Season 2021-20221 with the Opening Tournament, for two of his quarry jewels, Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos, They could leave the team due to their age, as they would already occupy a reinforcement position in the Under 20 category, so Santiago Solari will decide whether or not to consider them for the first team.

In case the Argentine DT does not take them into account to raise them to the first team, Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos They could go to a Liga MX club or abroad, where there would be teams interested in their services, according to the journalist Joshimar Mendoza.

Mexican teams and others from abroad, interested in taking Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos, homegrown players from America. They are both 21 years old so they would only be eligible for the first team or as one of the 3 major reinforcements in the Sub 20 ”, Mendoza published.

Morrison Palma, 21 years and 3 months old, plays offensive midfielder. In the last Clausura 2021 he only played 30% of the possible minutes due to a strong injury.

In the tournament he played 6 games as a starter in 7 matches.

Palma has done all his process with Club América, adding 141 games since the Sub 13.

In El Nido he records 35 goals in this journey.

For his part, Paolo Ríos played 15 games in the last Clausura 2021, scoring 4 goals in 1256 minutes played.

Ríos is of the same generation as Palma and has done the whole process together with Morrison, accumulating 156 games, registering 29 annotations.

