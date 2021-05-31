Club América congratulates Cruz Azul and his fans explode with courage

The Eagles of Club América tried to show their greatness by recognizing and congratulating La Maquina de Cruz Azul for the title won in the Closing 2021 of the MX League on the Final against Santos Laguna on Sunday night at the Azteca Stadium, publishing a congratulation through their official social networks.

The gesture, although ‘noble’ on the part of the Azulcrema board of directors, did not fall very well in a large part of the American fans, because after the failure they registered in this tournament, they were not ‘in the mood’ to support the championship of one of their classic rivals in the Mexican Ftubol, so that they had to congratulate them on top.

“Congratulations on your Cruz Azul title,” published the Club América.

Although some Americanists did take time to congratulate the fans of the celeste club, the vast majority of Club América fans took the opportunity to demand the dismissal of Santiago Baños as sports director, in addition to describing the cream club as ‘soft’ for expressing their congratulations to Cruz Azul.

Other fans referred to the former owner of the team, Don Emilio Acárraga Milmo, assuring that he would not have allowed such a publication, recalling the rivalry that exists with the cement producers.

Was there a need? If it is not to announce a reinforcement, stay quiet better, many vacations for how bad the tournament ended. – CFAmericanista (@CFAmericanista) May 31, 2021

Chemo I will wait 23 years and in those 23 years set aside 2 final nights and you will be reminded on May 26 that nor with today’s you can overcome it … – Bony (@craneopalido) May 31, 2021

What the hell do I understand but this account would not have to leave a single congratulation not because we are assholes but when something is won here nobody is congratulating us pwro well what if we would have to be looking for how to really compete – Don Guidio5 ⚽️ (@ ckonee7) May 31, 2021

Don Emilio Azcarraga Milmo must be rolling in his grave .. let the junior and the team wield – Fran (@ framosa18) May 31, 2021

Stop pulling @eazcarraga and bring quality reinforcements and not your damn short hair players !! – ketos bustamante (@ OribePeraltaPr2) May 31, 2021

That little blood, they no longer do the Americanists as before, or what happens here?!. Well in the end this poverty of attitude of the owners of Club América is what has been reflected in the results and the football of the club in recent years. If they have no interest, it is better that they sell it. – Cat Cosmico (@Gato__Cosmico) May 31, 2021

