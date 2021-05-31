Club América congratulates Cruz Azul and his fans explode with courage

The Eagles of Club América tried to show their greatness by recognizing and congratulating La Maquina de Cruz Azul for the title won in the Closing 2021 of the MX League on the Final against Santos Laguna on Sunday night at the Azteca Stadium, publishing a congratulation through their official social networks.

The gesture, although ‘noble’ on the part of the Azulcrema board of directors, did not fall very well in a large part of the American fans, because after the failure they registered in this tournament, they were not ‘in the mood’ to support the championship of one of their classic rivals in the Mexican Ftubol, so that they had to congratulate them on top.

“Congratulations on your Cruz Azul title,” published the Club América.

Although some Americanists did take time to congratulate the fans of the celeste club, the vast majority of Club América fans took the opportunity to demand the dismissal of Santiago Baños as sports director, in addition to describing the cream club as ‘soft’ for expressing their congratulations to Cruz Azul.

Other fans referred to the former owner of the team, Don Emilio Acárraga Milmo, assuring that he would not have allowed such a publication, recalling the rivalry that exists with the cement producers.

