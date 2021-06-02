Club América closes the doors of Coapa to Renato Ibarra

The Rojinegros del Atlas they will not continue with Renato Ibarra, who will have to report to the club that owns his letter, the Águilas del Club América. However, according to Rubén Rodríguez, he will not be welcome or visiting at the Coapa Club.

After the controversy that arose around the player, the Club decided to cut all kinds of relations with the Ecuadorian, so they are already looking for accommodation in another club.

According to the contract, after finishing his loan, he must report to the Eagles but the board would have already informed him that this will not be necessary, as it is not part of the team’s plans.

Renato Ibarra played last season with Atlas, reaching the quarterfinals and although he did a great job with the Rojinegro team, the team did not buy his card.

Thus, Renato’s destiny would be in another club in the MX League, MLS or in another League.

