Club América: “Chucho” López suffers a terrible injury after a hard tackle by Yustin Arboleda

The Águilas del América lost Antonio de Jesús López in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, against him Olympia from Honduras, after a terrible tackle by Yustin Arboleda.

Already with the match 1-0 in favor of the Hondurans, “Chucho” López received the ball in the middle sector and, when he was heading towards the rival field, he received a hard sweep from behind Arboleda.

The Olimpia player dropped with all the weight of his body to “Chucho” López in the ankle area, completely bending his foot, for which he had to be immobilized by the Eagles medical team, to remove him from change immediately.

HARD INJURY TO CHUCHO LÓPEZ! They forgive the expulsion of Yustin Arboleda! IMPRUDENT entry about the American player who leaves the field immobilized #LigaCampeonesxFOX pic.twitter.com/CPBmgUBYxP – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 15, 2021

Incredibly, the whistler, who was practically in front of the play, only took the yellow card from Arboleda, who was taken out of change on the next play by DT Pedro Troglio.

The refereeing left a lot to be desired in the match, since in the first half two red cards were “forgiven”, one for each team.

