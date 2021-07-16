Club América changes its mind and will play games with the public at Azteca

The Eagles of Club América changed their plans and will play with the public in the stands of the Azteca Stadium field at the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX, after the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that it they will keep open stages for any social activity with the public.

According to information from Alejandro Alfaro, given the position of the head of government, Club América will play its matches with the public at the Azteca Stadium and will allow access to the American fans at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

As detailed in the information, at first America wanted to play behind closed doors at the Azteca Stadium because infections from the pandemic had increased in Mexico City, but apparently the situation is not yet critical as was thought in A beginning.

It should be remembered that Club América will debut on matchday 2 of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League at the Azteca Stadium against the Rayos del Necaxa, although they must first be measured against the Gallos de Querétaro in La Corregidora.

At the moment the traffic light is yellow, so there may still be public in stadiums and social events, at least in a percentage.

