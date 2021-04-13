Club América: Cesilio de los Santos responds to accusations that link him to a network of scams

After the information revealed by the newspaper Récord where he was linked together with other former Club América players to a network of scams against child soccer players, the former player of the Eagles, Cesilio de los Santos, responded on social networks through a statement to clarify the situation.

According to the indicated source, Cesilio de los Santos, as well as Isaac Terrazas and Israel “El Jagger” Martínez, indirectly participated in the scam towards soccer children carried out by the son of Toninho, Antonio Martins, who asked for money to carry out a process that would lead them to be part of the cream club.

After the publication of the newspaper, the former TUDN commentator published a statement in which he accepted to have recorded a promotional video for Toninho’s son, accepting the responsibility that this entails, but ensuring that he was unaware of the methods and practices that Martins Jr carried out.

Dear all, in relation to the note that Récord took out, signed by Víctor Díaz, alluding to a promoter that scams children on behalf of Club América, I declare in this regard:

I was invited to record this promotional video more than five years ago by Antonio Martins “Toninho”. I acknowledge that I was responsible for agreeing to use my image to advertise its promoter “Toninho Junior Martins” without knowing its methods or its ways of operating.

I am very sorry to have been a part of this video and the damage it may have caused as a result. I clarify that my only relationship with this fact was the recording of the video, which is circulating on networks, but I was never a participant of said promoter, I am not, nor will I be.

Throughout my career, I have never been involved in any scandal or abuse of any kind. I apologize for what happened and affirm that I remain the same Cesilio, respectful and upright.

I want to make it clear that I am open to clarifying what happened with Record, I deserve a right of reply and / or any other means that is interested in knowing the truth, which the public deserves to know.

