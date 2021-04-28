Club América caught the attention of Bruno Valdez by his wife’s publication

Bruno valdez, defender of Club América, would have been ‘scolded’ by the board, after the controversial message that his wife, Magui Duarte, published in networks defending the Paraguayan defender.

“Sit for 8 months without doing anything with a broken knee (play as usual or whatever you do) then come back, and let them make you play one game if another does not, or not even in basic strength to have Trainning and recover. Do it. Let’s see how it goes, but do it. ”Was the message that Duarte published.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti breaks the silence and talks about his departure

Given this, the board of the Eagles would have called the player’s attention, asking for ‘measure’, according to the Sniper of the Diario Récord.

Bruno, since his return, has not had good performances, which encouraged his wife to defend him from criticism on social networks.

In America, the directive is very strict in this regard, which is why players never make controversial statements on social networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content