Club América: Carolina Granada, Nicolás Benedetti’s partner, closes its social networks

The Colombian Nicolas Benedetti is in the eye of the Hurricane after he and other players of the Eagles of America were caught at a party with escorts, a situation that is already being investigated by the Liga MX and the Club.

However, this would not be the worst for the players, as both Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti can be seen having relationships with the women of the party.

After the problem came to light, Carolina Granada, partner of the ‘Poeta’ Benedetti, closed her social media accounts to guard against harassing messages from fans.

Carolina and Nicolás became parents last February and now, in addition to dealing with an internal fine, a sanction from the League, they must also fix their marital problems with their partner.