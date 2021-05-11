Club América: Carlos Reinoso minimizes Santiago Solari and praises Miguel “Piojo” Herrera

The Eagles of America the high positions of the MX League are maintained, after the change of strategist, Santiago Solari has proven to be at the height of the institution of Coapa, however, Carlos Reinso, you see no comparison between the current DT and Piojo Herrera.

“I don’t like comparisons, but what Miguel (Herrera) did at the moment there is no comparison with what Solari is doing because simply Miguel was champion with América and in América you have to be champion for things to be good”, declared the ‘Master’.

And it is that the record that he got Herrera As a Azulcrema helmsman it is no small thing considering that he shares the top of the most winning coaches in history after having raised 2 Leagues, a Champion of Champions and a Copa MX tournament that had not won in Coapa for more than 45 years.

The new Technical Corps has returned hegemony, character and above all a clear concept of football to the institution, something that was already lost by the final part of the Piojo era.

