Club América: Carlos Reinoso launches warning to the Eagles vs Pachuca

With the first two games of the Quarter finals of the League of Closing 2021 of the MX League On the doorstep for this Tuesday, the former player of the Club América Eagles, Carlos Reinoso, launched a challenging message for the teams classified to the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano, ensuring that the cream club will always be the best in leagues, they are the most winners.

Nor the good tournament of Blue Cross in the Guardians 2021, nor the great squad of Rayados de Monterrey with Javier Aguirre they could shade the America club in the predictions of the legend of Club América, who recalled that the Eagles wrote their successes in this type of tournament.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, Reinoso made it clear that Club América and its twelve championships in the Liguilla format will always be the best in Mexican Soccer, as this shows that they are the largest in the MX League.

“The team that has the most titles will always be the best, in these times (of Liguilla) with those 12 championships, America shows that it is and will always be the greatest.”

Reinoso recalled when he arrived in Mexico to put on the cream-blue shirt, commenting that the Liguilla format was totally new for him.

Now, fifty years apart, Reinos accepts that the Liguilla is a high-risk phase where teams play each other all season in a two-game series in which anything can happen and in which all teams are tough rivals. to beat.

The Chilean recalled the bitter elimination of America last semester, when they arrived as favorites in the Quarterfinals against Chivas, taking a surprise when losing both games, so he warned the Eagles not to trust this series against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

“The Liguillas have this that all matches are difficult, there is never an easy match, the proof is that Chivas did not come very well and beat America, Pachuca had not had a very good tournament, but in the last matches it did. he did better and against Chivas he passed them over. Liguilla matches are always different, “commented Reinoso.

