Club América: Can Henry Martín play against Portland Timbers?

Tremendous problem that Club América would have when assembling its starting lineup for tonight’s game against him Portland Timbers in the Semifinal of the Tour of the Concachampions, since unofficially, it is presumed that the Eagles would have had another clerical error similar to that of Federico Viñas in the game vs Atlas in Liga MX, because now they have forgotten register in the call to Henry Martin.

According to the report by Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports, Henry Martín does not appear on the Concacaf roster of Club América for Wednesday’s game at Concachampions, but he would be considered to play, something that would go against the regulations.

Although @ClubAmerica’s Concacaf roster does not appear @HenryMartinM for this Wednesday’s game, the Mexican forward will be against @TimbersFC @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX

The reporter’s information specifies that Henry does not appear in the list of players for the game vs. Portland, and if so, he could not have participation in the game, neither as a starter nor in the substitute bench.

However, in the Disciplinary Provisions section, article 25, it is stipulated that a club can deliver any documentation late, as long as it pays a fine, in this case of $ 2,000, so that América could correct its error and deliver the list of 23 footballers for Martin to be eligible.

This says the regulation:

10. PLAYERS LISTS

10.1 Competition List 10.1.1 Clubs must provide a list of 35 players to Concacaf, no later than 14 days before the start of the competition. This list is binding and must include the names of -at least- 18 players, and no more than 35. 10.1.2 If the competition list does not include a maximum of 35 players, additional players may be added, as long as the total number does not exceed 35. 10.1.3 Clubs must provide Concacaf with their final match list of 23 players (but at least 18), selected from the 35-player competition list, no later than 44 hours before the start of each of their matches.

11. INITIAL AND SUBSTITUTE LISTS IN THE BANK

11.1 A player registered in a team list, in accordance with section 9.1 and plays in an official match, cannot be registered in a club for the same edition of the competition in which he is participating. 11.2 Upon arrival at the headquarters, no later than 90 minutes before each game, un representative of each team must present their initial roster, selected from the previously submitted 23 Player Roster, to the Headquarters Coordinator or other authorized Concacaf official, and must also have the aforementioned identification documentation, for verification, if necessary. Any player who does not have the relevant documentation will be considered ineligible to participate. 11.3 If a starting player is seriously injured or so ill that he can no longer play, he may be replaced prior to pre-game protocol without penalty by an eligible substitute player, but must appear on the Starting List as injured, and will not be eligible. to play the game. 11.4 A maximum of seven (7) substitute players and nine (9) club officials are allowed in the substitute bench. Club officials must indicate their names and functions on the official form provided by Concacaf prior to the game. Note: A suspended player or official is not authorized to sit on the substitute bench.

23. PROTESTS

23.1 For the purposes of these Regulations, protests are objections of any kind related to events or matters that directly affect the matches, including, but not limited to, the condition and markings of the ground, the equipment of accessories for matches, player eligibility, stadium facilities, and soccer balls. 23.2 Anyone wishing to file a protest must make a bank transfer as a protest fee of USD 500. Send the confirmation of said transfer to Concacaf’s bank account before the expiration of the protest filing deadline. Said confirmation must be sent by email to the Concacaf General Secretariat, at general.secretariat@concacaf.org 23.3 Unless otherwise indicated in this article, protests must be submitted in writing to the Concacaf Match Commissioner within two ( 2) hours of the match in question, immediately followed by a full written report, including a copy of the original protest, sent in writing to the Concacaf General Secretariat, at general.secretariat@concacaf.org, within 24 hours after the after the game; otherwise, they will not be taken into consideration. 23.4 Protests regarding the eligibility of registered players in matches must be sent in writing to the Concacaf General Secretariat, at general.secretariat@concacaf.org, no later than two hours after the match in question.

25. DISCIPLINARY PROVISIONS

25.1 Disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance with the following matters. Other matters will be reviewed by the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee, depending on the severity of the infraction. 25.1.1 Delay in the Presentation of Documentation – The teams that send their documentation after the deadlines stipulated in the Competition Regulations and / or Circulars will be fined as follows:

25.1.1.1 1st Offense: USD 2,000;

25.1.1.2 2nd Offense: USD 3,000; 25.1.1.3 3rd Offense: USD 5,000

