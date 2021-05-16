Club América: Cáceres’ message that excites the fans prior to the return vs Pachuca

The Club América player, Sebastián Cáceres, sent a message prior to the return match against the Tuzos del Pachuca, a match that will define the last semifinalist of Guardianes 2021, waiting to define the crosses.

Sebastián Cáceres aims to start in the second leg, just as he did in the first leg and will seek to overcome the score of 3-1.

Also read: Rayados receives help from Liga MX with data against Club Santos

“Go”. Cáceres wrote, which put the fans at full throttle and to dream of the comeback.

The fans wished the central defender luck and encouraged him with messages prior to the game, where the Eagles must go in search of two goals and not receive.

Do not miss anything we need the 0 in the back – carlos adame (@ carlosvadam22) May 16, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content