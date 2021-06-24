Club América: Bryan Colula will be withdrawn from the Eagles and will reinforce Mazatlán FC

The Eagles of Club América continue to accumulate casualties for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and one of them will be Bryan colula that will leave the team led by Santiago Solari and will reinforce Mazatlán FC of Beñat Sán José for the next campaign.

According to information revealed by Alejandro Alfaro, Bryan Colula will leave Club América for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX and his next team will be Mazatlán FC following in the footsteps of Emilio Sánchez, who was already presented with the Sinaloan team as a reinforcement.

As detailed in the information, Colula will arrive in Mazatlan on loan condition so that he can have minutes, gain experience and can count on a certain regularity in a less demanding team and reflectors, quite the opposite of what America is in the day to day.

America will have another casualty. Bryan Colula goes to Mazatlán. – Alejandro Alfaro (@ AlexAlfaro48) June 23, 2021

“America will have another casualty. Bryan Colula is going to Mazatlán. ”, Alex Alfaro revealed in his networks where Colula will join Emilio Sánchez who already trains with the Sinaloa team.

Bryan Colula had practically no opportunities in America last tournament where he only played one match under the orders of Santiago Solari, a match they lost to Toluca on matchday 16 of Clausura 2021.

