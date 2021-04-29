Club América: Bruno Valdez’s penalty should not have been marked, say former Liga MX referees

Once again the arbitration of the Concacaf Champions League left much to be desired, now with the performance of the Guatemalan Mario Escobar, who had a too permissive job with the players of the Portland Timbers, in addition to scoring a controversial penalty against Club América by a defender’s hand Bruno Valdez.

The penalty against the Paraguayan was scored in the 94th minute, with less than a minute remaining for the game to end, being a controversial decision due to the fact that Bruno Valdez’s hand was preceded by a clear foul by Felipe Mora on the defender of the America.

Mora trips Bruno and he falls in front of the Portland player who shot with power, crashing the ball into the Paraguayan’s abdomen, bouncing towards the defender’s hand, for which the referee signaled the maximum penalty.

Even reviewing the VAR, the referee’s decision was maintained, noting that Escobar did not go to review the different shots projected on television on his own.

As a result of this decision, the former referees of the MX League, Edgardo Codesal and Marco Antonio Rodríguez, assured that Bruno Valdez’s hand should not have been designated as a penalty, because in addition to being preceded by a foul from the Portland offensive, the contact with the hand comes after a rebound in the stomach and leg of the Paraguayan.

“In the penalty play against América there is a clear double fault from Mora to B Valdez, he grabs him by the arm and puts an obvious trip that ends up knocking him down. The referee very close does not see? and the VAR does not say anything? “, published Codesal in its social networks.

For his part, Marco Antonio Rodríguez went further in his arbitration analysis ensuring that, in addition to the fact that there was a prior foul by Felipe Mora on Valdez, the Paraguayan’s hand was not punishable, because in his opinion, the position of the arm is not unnatural for him context of action.

Share for share. Action 1: There is the possibility of a trip or simulation of the attacker. Action 2: There is a trip and the offensive subject to the defender. Action 3: It can never be a voluntary hand to sanction a penalty. What did the referee and VAR see?

In addition to judging this controversial action, Chiquimarco made it clear that Escobar’s work had been irregular, since the game got out of hand by not correctly sanctioning some plays, trying to avoid an expulsion for double yellow card.

