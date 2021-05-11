Club América: Bruno Valdez’s message to the fans prior to the Liguilla

Bruno Valdez, Paraguayan defender of Club América, dedicated an emotional message to the Águilas fans prior to the start of the Liguilla where they will play against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

America, through its social networks, published an emotional video where Bruno Valdez dedicated a few words of encouragement to the fans, where he pointed out that they need his help and encouragement.

For now, America, Cruz Azul and Toluca, will already be able to count on fans in home games, hence the video of the Eagles prior to the start of the big party of Mexican soccer.

“My heart, painted bicolor, wants to see you as a champion, it follows you where you go, it wants to turn around”. pic.twitter.com/b9pSQAC9ou – Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) May 11, 2021

Thus, each and every one of the meetings of the Liguilla del Guardianes 2021, will be able to count on fans, from the quarterfinals to the final.

