Club América: Bruno Valdez’s message for returning to ownership after 7 months

Bruno valdez, Paraguayan defender of Club América, reappeared as a starter with the first team in the friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey and launched a message on the networks, after appearing in Santiago Solari’s 11.

Bruno Valdez, after 7 months of absence, returned to have minutes with the first team of the Eagles and could be under the orders of Santiago Solari for the first time.

“Return to Xl on 18 FAITH PLACED IN GOD”. Bruno Valdez wrote on his social networks.

The player was on the field for 90 minutes and began to pick up the pace to appear in the starting table of Santiago Solari in Liga MX.

The Paraguayan was injured in August 2020 and in March he had his first minutes with the U20 team and everything seems to indicate that he is ready to reappear with the Eagles.

