Club América: Bruno Valdez’s message after defeating Tigres and returning to ownership in Liga MX

Bruno Valdez, Paraguayan defender of Club América, celebrated in style the victory of the Eagles in his visit to the Volcán Stadium against the UANL Tigers, in the match of day 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, after injuring himself in August 2020 against Rayados de Monterrey.

Bruno Valdez, on his official Twitter account, published an emotional message after América defeated the Tigres and will be able to settle directly in the Liguilla, pointing out that they are three very important points on the road.

Also read: Karol G impacts his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

“+3 FAITH PLACED IN GOD.”, Published Bruno along with a photo of him praying before the America game where they ended up beating Tigres 1-3.

The player was on the field for 90 minutes and begins to pick up the pace for the final phase of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where Club América will host Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven.

It should be remembered that Bruno was injured in August 2020 and in March he had his first minutes with the Sub-20 team, then he participated in the friendly against Rayados, then he played in Concachampions against Olimpia and Solari gave him confidence to start against Tigres.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content