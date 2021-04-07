Club América: Bruno Valdez spoke about the load of matches for the Concachampions

This Wednesday, Club América begins its activity in the Champions League against Olimpia of Honduras. Despite what you mentioned a few weeks ago Santiago Banos, ‘Las Águilas’ traveled with starters for the first leg of the round of 16.

However, everything seems that Santiago Solari will jump to the field of the game with an alternative box, among which stand out Bruno valdez and Nicolás Benedetti, who will seek to regain rhythm of the game, after several months without stepping on the pitch.

“We have a very large squad, we have trained teammates, we are at the club for something, we have to prove it, we are 25 players and we are prepared to be starters.”

Bruno Valdez highlighted the team of America. “We have a very vast squad, if we look at the eleven and the bench we have very capable players, for something we are in Club América. but that obviously has to be demonstrated, we have to do things right. “pic.twitter.com/feG2o9BWXS – David Aguilar (@Davyrke) April 6, 2021

Contrary to what many think and considering the ‘dart’ of the sports president of the Coapa team, in which he pointed out that the Concachampions harmed the Liga MX teams, the Paraguayan defender indicated that he has no problems with playing double rounds .

“If you ask me, the truth is that I would like to be able to play every 3 days, and to be able to play all of them, but that will be the Mister’s decision to know what frame he uses.”