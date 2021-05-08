Club América: Brian Ocampo the low-cost reinforcement that the Eagles would sign

Contrary to the transfer model of the UANL Tigers with the bow that they presented with Florian Thauvin, the Eagles of America club They will continue with their strategy of buying players at low cost in the South American market, as they are now interested in hiring the far right as a reinforcement Brian Ocampo, player of the National of Uruguay.

Following the success of the S inlaysebastián Cáceres and Federico Viñas, the Eagles would bet on a new Uruguayan footballer with the arrival of the 21-year-old winger, who has a contract in force until December of this year, so they could negotiate his starting price at a low cost.

According to information revealed by journalist Rub Sainz, the Eagles have the objective of signing Ocampo since December 2020, so this summer they could once again insist on the player who has 70 games played in the First Division in Uruguay, adding 4 goals and registering 19 assists.

How much is Brian Ocampo worth or how much?

According to the site specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan is priced at 700 thousand dollars, and given the proximity of the expiration of its contract, Club América could take advantage of it to reduce the price of its letter or agree to a contract in winter, which it would come out at zero cost.

How does Brian Ocampo play?

He plays as a right winger, although he can change bands looking for the center hook and the medium or long distance shot.

Ocampo has been selected with Uruguay Sub 20 on 7 occasions, registering one goal.

