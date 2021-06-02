Club América: Boca Juniors would have offered Cristian Pavón in the negotiation for Roger Martínez

Boca Juniors continues to insist on the signing of Roger Martinez, who has become Juan Román Riquelme’s priority to occupy the forward position; however, the directive of the America club has rejected all their proposals.

The Xeneize painting will not remain with its arms crossed and plans to send a new offer but, this time, it will be different from the previous ones, since, according to the newspaper Olé, they would be offering one of its figures.

As commented on Soy Futbol, ​​America had a place to take if this possibility arose. The Argentine media indicates that it intends to offer Cristian Pavon to unlock the negotiation by the Colombian attacker.

Pavón’s situation is complicated with the Xeneize team, having a bad relationship with the club, so they seek to gain something in return, considering that their contract ends in June 2021, and has a clause of 20 million dollars, an amount that it seems impossible for anyone to pay.