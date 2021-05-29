Club América: Boca Juniors players who could change for Roger Martínez

In the last hours a rumor has emerged of a new offer by the Boca Juniors team for the services of the Colombian striker of the Águilas del America club, Roger Martinez, player who still has a contract for two more years with the team of the MX League, so Xeneize has to ‘give in’ to the claims of the Mexican team.

Boca would have proposed to pay $ 5 million for 50% from the letter of Roger Martinez and Club América would be ‘studying’ this offer by the Argentine team, since for several markets they have wanted to ‘free themselves’ from the Colombian, who has not been the expected reinforcement in the Azulcrema Nest.

In a season of economic crisis, the possibility of exchanges of footballers is latent, so at Soy Futbol we ‘rescue’ the Boca Juniors footballers who enter the needs of Club América for the next season, since the creams are intended to reinforce the central defender, wings and wingers on both bands.

Taking into account their age (under 30 years old), in addition to their estimated valuation in Transfermarkt, these are some Boca Juniors cracks that América could request as a difference for the full payment of Roger Martínez’s file, and one of them, that it would be a ‘bump’ in the transfer market, with a ‘surplus’ that creams would have to pay for.

Boca Juniors players who could change for 25-year-old Colombian left winger Roger Martínez Sebastian Villa. Value: 6.5 million euros. Contract until December 2024. Nicolás Capaldo 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Value: 5 million euros. Contract until June 2021 Alan Varela 19-year-old Argentine midfielder Value: 2 million euros Contract until December 2025 Exequiel Zeballos Argentine right winger, 19 years Value: 5 million euros Contract until December 2025 Leonardo Jara. 30-year-old Argentine right-back Value: 1.5 million euros. Contract until June 2021 Frank Fabra 30-year Colombian left-back Value: 2.0 million euros. Contract until December 2023 Edwin Cardona 28-year-old Colombian midfielder Value: 4 million euros Contract: Loan with option to buy. Contract expires in December 2021. Cristian Pavón: 25-year-old Argentine winger Value: 15 million euros Contract until June 2022

