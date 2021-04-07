Club América “boasts” its greatness prior to its debut in the Concachampions

The Eagles of Club América will make their debut this Wednesday, April 7, in the Concacaf Champions League, when they visit the Olympia of Honduras, in the Tegucigalpa National Stadium; duel for which they took the opportunity to “show off” their power in networks.

Through his official Twitter account, the America used the function that allows you to limit responses to a tweet to indicate that only those with 7 could reply Concachampions; referring to the fact that they are the top winner of this competition.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Chivas arrive “evenly” to the duel of J14

“This tweet can only be answered by the team that has 7 Concacaf Champions League trophies”

“Come on America, let’s go for trophy number 8 # SCCL21 Because we are America, we are # ElMásGrande”

The Eagles also made it clear that they are going with everything for the Conca title because they are the “biggest” team in Liga MX, a distinction that “forces” them to fight for all the tournaments in which they participate.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: