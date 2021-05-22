Club América benefited from Real Betis qualification to the Europa League

Real Betis, teams of the Mexican Diego Lainez and Guido Rodríguez, former players of the Club América Eagles, achieved qualification for the Europa League for next season, so the team led by Santiago Solari in the MX League, would have important benefits .

According to what was told by Josh Mendoza, if Betis manages to qualify again for European tournaments next season, Club América would win one million euros more, for the transfer of Guido Rodríguez.

As detailed in the information, the variable with America sold Guido to Betis a year and a half ago was that if the Spaniards entered European competitions two years in a row, then the Eagles will receive this economic ‘award’.

“Former Americanists Guido Rodríguez and Diego Lainez qualify for the Europa League, #EuroBetis returns. If the next season. Real Betis repeats in Europe, America would charge 1 million euros more for the transfer of Guido (the variable is: 2 years in a row qualifying Europe). ” Mendoza revealed on Twitter.

It should be remembered that Real Betis today beat Celta de Vigo three goals by two as visitors, that added to the defeat of Villarreal against Real Madrid, the team of Diego Lainez and Guido Rodríguez managed to get into positions in Europe League.

The Betis finished in sixth place with 61 points, adding a total of 17 victories, 10 draws and 11 defeats, being one of the teams that scored the most points in the second round.

