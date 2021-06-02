Club América begins negotiations for Cristo González, former Real Madrid player

The Eagles of Club América, a team led by Santiago Solari, has set its sights on some players like the former Real Madrid coach and like Fidalgo, other former Real Madrid Castilla could arrive and the next could be Cristo González.

According to Spanish media, González will not renew a loan with Mirandés de España and will have to report to Udinese, owner of his letter, however, he would not enter into plans.

Thus, America has already started the talks with the Spanish striker and according to the Diario Récord, everything is progressing progressively with the approval of both parties.

González, a 23-year-old forward, has played for Castilla, Tenerife, Huesca, Udinese and Mirandés.

According to Transfermarkt, it is valued at 2 million euros but could reach an agreement with the Italian team to take over its services.

